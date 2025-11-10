AN Okehampton Running Club sextet consisting of Mary Roberts, Keeley Phillips, Lou Duffield, Angus Farrelly, Lorna Critchlow, and Claire Thompson were up bright and early to tackle the Readymoney Ramble.
This race boasts stunning trails from Readymoney Cove along the South West Coast Path to Polridmouth, looping back through fields and woodlands into Fowey.
With a choice of distances on offer, the team went for the 8km loop—and they didn’t just run, they smashed it!
Mary, Keeley, Lorna, and Claire joined forces for the ladies’ relay team, storming home as fourth team overall and first in the women’s category.
Lou doubled the challenge with two laps solo, finishing as fourth lady and Angus went all in with three laps, earning an impressive third male spot.
Lorna joked that the day was “really fun, apart from the running.” The team all agreed it was a really great day and they’re planning on returning next year.
Meanwhile, Cornwall delivered its usual mix of drama this weekend—mud, water, sand, rock, tarmac, and every kind of weather imaginable for the Lighthouse marathon and ultra-marathon.
Add in big climbs, rolling dunes, and nearly 4,000 feet of elevation, and you’ve got a true test of endurance.
Claire Grubb and Claire Watkins both rose to the challenge, the former taking on the brand-new Ultra, a 34-mile beast linking three iconic lighthouses—Longships, Pendeen, and Godrevy.
The latter tackled the Marathon, braving the same rugged terrain and relentless climbs. And just when you think it’s over, there’s one final hurdle: beat the light at the lighthouse.
Claire W said the weather gods were shining on Cornwall, although the recent rain meant it was slippery and muddy in places, making the course more technical. Claire added that she “found it tough out there and my brain hurt by St Ives from concentrating so hard on foot placement and staying upright.
“A few navigation errors added an extra kilometre I could have done without.” Claire was very pleased to finish in five hours and 12 minutes as third lady back.
Claire Grubb also had a good day’s running, coming back fourth lady and said that it was “awesome weather for running. Lovely to see a few friendly faces out on the race and the coast path.”
Elsewhere, the club’s Couch to 5K group has been working incredibly hard over the past few weeks, and on Saturday, many of them achieved a fantastic milestone—completing the full 5K distance for the very first time!
The group gathered at Simmons Park for the popular Parkrun event at 9am, supporting and encouraging each other around the course. This is a brilliant achievement and a true testament to the dedication and effort every runner has put in.
Some members are already looking ahead to their next challenge; tackling the 10K distance.
Okehampton Running Club also offers a unique opportunity for runners to progress even further, with a tailored plan created by Head Coach Robert Richards to help members work towards an incredible 50K distance. Thanks to Robert’s expert guidance, support, and encouragement, many runners have successfully achieved longer distances for the first time.
Club coach Garry Wallace, who was among those supporting the Couch to 5K cohort, described the day as a “real team ORC effort” and praised the group for their determination, as well as the other club coaches for their unwavering support in all winds and weathers.
