Con Zss team consolidated their spot at the top of the Tavistock Social Club Snooker League with a well-worked 4–1 win over Golf B.
Despite the scoreline, it somewhat flattered to deceive with several close games in the mix.
Hosking extended his rich vein of form and went joint top of the rankings with a late spurt sealing his win over Golf’s Scott Leonardo to put the Zss team one up.
Shock of the night then followed with Marc Ninnis punching well above his weight, with the unlikeliest of wins over top-ranked player Dave Turnbull. This proves snooker is a ‘funny old game’.
With the game now well balanced at 1–1, it was Dolan who edged the Cons in front, securing a scrappy frame at the death.
Stewart was too strong for Bartlett and it was soon 3–1 to the Cons.
The final frame was the ‘froth on the beer’ for the Cons, with Flack edging out Read in a frame which ebbed and flowed until Flack secured it with the black ball.
Clear water at the top of the table now for the Con Zss.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.