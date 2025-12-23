On Sunday, December 13, Les Wilkinson took to the ups and downs of the North Coast of Cornwall, taking on the Fairy Tale of Newquay races. She chose the 'long half marathon' distance - nearly 15 miles of challenging terrain with some 2,133 ft of elevation gain. In what she described beautiful weather with stunning views, she finished in 3:11:39, taking 1st place in the FV60 category.