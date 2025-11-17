From the restart, Oke’s forwards, including Megan and Amy, carried strongly. A clever kick in behind from Garnet pinned Penryn deep in their 22, forcing a rushed clearance. The ball found Issy again, who weaved past three defenders to complete her brace and take the score to 36–5. Penryn battled to the end, finally breaching Oke’s defence from a scrum on the five-metre line to score a late consolation try, closing the match at 36–10.