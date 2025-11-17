THERE was a surprisingly good turnout on what was a very cold day for Hatherleigh Clay Shooting Club’s annual De la Fontaine Handicap Cup Shoot on Sunday, November 16.
The competition was close, with everyone trying their best (as they always do on a cup shoot day) and we had to have a shoot-off to decide the result.
There was a tie between James Mumford and Chris Searle, both with handicap scores of 41, and so a very challenging final stand was set up for the shoot-off, which James narrowly won to take the cup.
The photo shows James Mumford receiving the cup from club president Paul Lewis, outside the Duke of York, Iddesleigh, together with some of the Hatherleigh shoot members, including Chris Searle who also wins the prize for most impressive beard.
Top gun of the day was Oliver Fay with an amazing 47 out of 50.
