TAVISTOCK Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club held its annual dinner and presentation evening at the clubhouse on Friday, November 14.
Nearly 50 members and partners enjoyed a lovely three-course meal, provided by Blue Sky Catering, before the trophy presentation took place.
Starting with the outdoor titles and Val Blair won the ladies championship ahead of Sylvia McIntosh, whilst Margaret Davies was the handicap winner and Val the runner-up.
Val’s glory didn’t end there as she took the two-wood singles top spot with Margaret as runner up and the Jackie Fenner title was won by Pauline Sawyer, ahead of Margaret Farrahi.
Over to the men now and Mike Allen came out on top in the championship, his runner-up being Charles Dingle.
Neil Southcott may have been second to Jeff Sawyer in the handicap competition but he did win the pairs alongside Greg Allott, beating out Mark Robertson and Mike Felles at the final hurdle.
Mike Allen won the two-wood singles ahead of John Carr and Alan Puddicombe was the Kerswill title holder, beating Neil Southcott. Lastly, Peter Denning was the Muzzlewhite winner and Alan Puddicombe the runner-up.
Talking of Alan and in the mixed section, he came second to Mike Allen in the club open and finished ahead of Charles Dingle in the Bryan Parker.
Pairs winners were Sylvia McIntosh & John Carr and in the triples, it was Val Blair, Tony Gobby, Mick Clark. Their respective runners-up were Jo Albon & Tony Smith and Libby Fleming, Rob Kelly & Mike Felles.
Rounding it off with the short mat titles, Pauline Sawyer winning the ladies’ singles ahead of Brenda Carter, Mike Felles the men’s singles ahead of Roger Willis and Mike Felles & Wendy Rowe the mixed doubles ahead of Brian Davis & Jo Albon.
