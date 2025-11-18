TAVISTOCK AFC U23s showed a clinical edge to see off Morley Rangers at Plymstock School.
They produced a composed and clinical display on Saturday, November 15, securing a well-earned 3–1 victory over Morley Rangers in a competitive match full of intensity, momentum swings and late drama.
The visitors made a bright start and were rewarded in the 11th minute when Tayden Williams cut in from the left and rifled a superb effort into the corner. Williams remained a constant creative spark throughout, helping drive a midfield that looked sharper and more purposeful than in recent weeks.
Despite Tavistock’s control, Morley Rangers forced their way back into the contest just before the interval. A loose pass in midfield gifted the hosts possession, and they punished it with a composed finish in first-half stoppage time to level the match at 1–1.
After the break, Tavistock reasserted themselves, with debutant Ollie Northam delivering a standout performance at the heart of midfield. Calm, confident and commanding, Northam dictated the tempo and helped swing momentum back in the visitors’ favour.
The pressure told on 62 minutes. A slick build-up carved open the Morley defence, allowing Aaron Hughes to drive a low, powerful strike beyond the goalkeeper to restore the lead.
Morley pushed hard late on, but in doing so left gaps, and substitute Harry Symons punished them in the 94th minute. Breaking clear, he slotted home Tavistock’s third to put the result beyond doubt. Moments later, frustration spilled over for the hosts as a Morley forward was shown a red card for comments made towards the referee.
At the opposite end, Tavistock goalkeeper Josh Allott enjoyed an excellent afternoon, showing composure with the ball at his feet and dealing confidently with everything that came his way.
Every Tavistock player played their part in a disciplined team effort—more clinical in the final third and noticeably more mature in their game management. A competitive encounter throughout, but ultimately a thoroughly deserved win that reflects the squad’s growing confidence, cohesion and progression.
Following this latest victory, Tavistock AFC U23s sit third in the Plymouth & West Devon League Premier Division.
They are three points behind the duo ahead of them although they’ve played more games than both Princerock and Lakeside Athletic 2nd XI. Equally, Morley Rangers, who Tavistock are now three points clear of, could well make up the deficit with their games in hand.
Three successive away games await the Lambs, first they head to Legends Park to face Stannary Town on Saturday, November 22. University of Plymouth 2s are the opponents on Saturday 22 and then December gets underway with a game against Princerock FC on Saturday 6.
Meanwhile, Tavistock AFC 1st XI were scheduled to visit mid-table Hartpury AFC in the Southern Football League on Saturday but that fixture fell foul of the inclement weather.
At the time of writing, the Lambs are bringing up the rear in their division, a recent upturn in form for Brixham AFC moving them clear of the relegation spots.
All is still to play for though with Tavistock on 10 points, Melksham Town on 11 and 15th and 20th being separated by just two points.
They return to action at Langsford Park this weekend, playing host to playoff-chasing Larkhall Athletic.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.