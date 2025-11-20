OKEHAMPTON Flyers tumbling and trampoline gymnasts had a very successful day at the Axis Friendly Competition in Bristol.
It was a first competition for many of the children and a good opportunity for them to practise competing their new routines and grades, ready for the upcoming season. The 40 gymnasts who attended did the club proud, achieving a high number of podium places, including many golds.
At tumbling competitions, gymnasts perform three ‘passes’, consisting of linked floor skills down a narrow-sprung track from cartwheels and round-offs to handsprings, flics and somersaults. At trampoline competitions, gymnasts perform two routines of ten skills each from front and back landings to somersaults and twisting somersaults.
In both disciplines, the children are marked for good form, and in higher grades, pass or routine difficulty.
The club's gymnasts are now working towards competitions for the upcoming season.
The club would like to thank its coaches and also judges Cat and Alice for volunteering to support the gymnasts on the day.
To see more photos of the competitors at the event, and other videos and photos from club sessions and regional, national and international competitions, visit Okehampton Flyers’ Instagram and Facebook pages @okehamptonflyers.
Okehampton Flyers is looking for more qualified coaches in Okehampton and Holsworthy and has full and part-time contracts available. All of their coaches have been fully supported in their British Gymnastics training, have had opportunities to train with Great Britain coaches.
The club is also looking for new gymnastics talent, and is running squad trials for 5-11 year olds in trampolining, tumbling, and for its new squads in double mini trampoline.
Contact [email protected] to trial as a gymnast (the club welcomes experienced and non-experienced gymnasts) or to submit a CV for coaching work.
