ON the evening of Wednesday, November 26, Okehampton Running Club member Pearl Barnes completed the Battersea Park 10k Chase the moon by Runthrough.
This consisted of four laps around Battersea Park and had a great turnout with a fast flat course. Pearl finished in 58:07, just in time to beat the rain.
Another Runthrough event, the 5k and 10k races at Regent’s Park, was attended by Jo Page on Saturday.
Jo managed to achieve a new 10k PB and as well as achieving FV40 and overall female club 10k record. It is a great flat route, perfect to set a PB and with the opportunity to spot some rare species from ZSL.
Also on Saturday, Ian Ripper completed the night on the edge half marathon achieving first MV60, which was an amazing achievement.
This event offers a 5k, 10k and half marathon option, run on the Cornish southwest coastal path from Cremyll to Rame Head Chapel (turnaround point for the half marathon). It a challenging, yet scenic and beautiful route.
Then, on Sunday, Greendale’s Farm Shop hosted the Hospice’s Jingle Jog. Janet, Claire and Mags took park in the 5k and enjoyed running on a beautiful morning despite it being a little chilly and very muddy in places.
Pearl enjoyed taking part in the 10k, with two laps passing four llamas and finishing in the unofficial time of 1:04.
This weekend, ORCs were out in force both volunteering and running at park runs round the country. Carole Loader volunteered at Wycombe Rye parkrun on Saturday followed by Queen’s parade Juniors on Sunday.
Lois travelled to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, enjoying the great route round the park and through the woods, with plenty of mud as promised. Keeley, Eirin, Louise and Garry also took park in St Mathew’s Field, Somerset. Carole ventured to Chipping Sodbury with her little sister to add another one to the tally.
