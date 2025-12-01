TAVISTOCK RFC’s trying time in Devon One continued in the shape of a 62-17 away defeat by Topsham 2nd XV.
The formbook pointed to a home win for the divisional leaders over a side that had only won three times in seven previous starts.
And so it turned out, although Tavistock coach Leigh Puttock was full of praise for his side’s efforts.
“We travelled with the usual challenges of taking a squad of just 17 away from home,” said Puttock. “But, to their credit, the lads dug in and never stopped working.
“There’s no doubt the better team on the day took the win. But it’s worth noting a lot of their tries came from long breakaways, starting inside their own half.
“And despite being on the losing side, our No.8 Vaughan Glover was, arguably, the best player on the pitch.”
Tavistock’s try scorers were winger Ollie Plummer (2) and Glover. Freddie Fuller kicked one conversion.
Tavistock have the perfect chance to move out of the bottom three this Saturday when they visit Crediton Quins, who are immediately above them down in the basement.
