PLYMOUTH & WEST DEVON FOOTBALL LEAGUE
University of Plymouth 6, Tavistock AFC U23s 2
THE University of Plymouth 2nds claimed a commanding 6–2 win over Tavistock U23s in a fixture full of intensity, big moments, and late drama.
Tavistock travelled with a slightly depleted squad, missing several regulars this week, but still looked to impose themselves early on. However, the hosts started sharply, showing real attacking intent and moving the ball with confidence. Their clinical finishing saw them race into a 4–0 lead by half-time.
After the break, Tavistock responded with renewed belief. Tayden Williams struck twice in quick succession, giving the U23s a deserved lift and causing real problems for the University back line.
The closing stages brought further twists. The University of Plymouth were reduced to ten men after a reckless challenge resulted in a straight red card. Moments later, Tavistock also went down to ten, with Jason Hoar sin-binned for the final ten minutes — adding even more tension as the match drew to a close.
Despite the stronger second half, the deficit proved too much to overturn, and the hosts held firm to secure the victory.
A tough afternoon for the U23s, but Williams’ brace — and the squad’s resilience despite missing key players — offer positives to take into next week’s fixtures.
Photograph credit: Mark Allott.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.