TAVISTOCK AFC were set to welcome Winchester City to Langsford Park on Saturday, November 29, only for the inclement weather to have the last laugh.
The Lambs announced the postponement on social media the night before, writing: “Due to the travelling distance of our opponents and based on the weather forecast, the decision has been made by a local referee to postpone tomorrow’s clash with Winchester City FC.”
This is the third of Tavistock’s last four games to be called off as the winter weather settles in. Home games against Bristol Manor Farm and Larkhall Athletic went by the wayside but they were able to make the trip to Falmouth Town on Tuesday, November 25, losing 4-1 at Bickland Park.
Brixham AFC’s visit to Westbury United was also rained off whilst the rest of the Southern League fixtures scheduled went ahead as planned.
League leaders Portishead Town, who won the Western League last season, were beaten for just the fourth time in this campaign, falling to a 4-2 defeat at Shaftesbury.
Frome Town moved to within a point of Portishead thanks to their 2-0 triumph over Didcot Town and they also have a game in hand, as do Shaftesbury, who are three points off of the summit.
At the other end of the table, Bashley looked set to escape the relegation zone with their home game against Melksham Town remaining goalless at the beginning of second half added time. Anton Dworzak had other ideas though, striking in the 92nd minute to move his side ahead of their opponents.
Tavistock may be bringing up the rear but they have two games in hand on Willand Rovers and three on the five above them, not to mention that the upcoming midweek fixtures could well shifted the landscape further.
The Lambs will visit high-flyers Malvern Town on Saturday, December 6.
