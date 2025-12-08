PRIOR to the weekend’s action, Tavistock AFC announced two pieces of player news with one joining the club and one departing.
The Lambs first wrote that “Long serving right-back Iestyn Harris has left the club after an offer from a fellow step four side.”
On social media, they continued: “Iestyn joined the Lambs in the summer of 2021 at the age of 19, after a successful trial, with the right back playing over 150 games for the Lambs over a four-and-a-half-year spell.
“Iestyn became a fan’s favourite at the club due to his 100 percent efforts on the pitch and off the pitch. The right back went from strength to strength at the club with the fullback being one of the first names on the teamsheet in the most recent seasons.
“We wish you all the best in your future endeavours Iestyn.”
As mentioned there, Harris has been a mainstay in years gone by and this season too, only six players have turned out for Tavistock more than his 15 appearances, at the time of writing.
Mid-table Mousehole AFC is the destination for Harris with their manager Jake Ash, having this to say: “Iestyn is a strong and robust defender who adds real quality to our options.
“He’s a great fit for the group and someone we’re excited to work with.”
It was a swift case of one out and one in though as Tavistock AFC introduced a new arrival to their fans later that day.
Recruiting from near-neighbours Okehampton Argyle and not for the first time, goalkeeper Jack Arthur has made the switch to Langsford Park.
The club were “delighted” to bring onboard a young, yet “vastly experienced” shot-stopper.
Arthur went straight into the XI for Saturday’s 5-1 defeat away at Malvern Town, Jacob Bowker with the goal for the Lambs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.