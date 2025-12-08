OKEHAMPTON Running Club duo Claire Watkins and Claire Grubb were back in Cornwall for the Bys Vyken Fordh Sen Mighal.
This scenic but challenging race follows St Michael’s Way from Lelant St Uny Church to Marazion, offering stunning views from Trencrom where you can see both coastlines—and, most importantly, St Michael’s Mount Bay, the finish line.
The course was a true mixed bag: trail, road, fields, slurry, train crossings, and even flooded footpaths (knee-deep in places). Despite the tough conditions, both Claires delivered fantastic performances:
Claire Watkins finished in 1:52, placing fifth lady, whilst Claire Grubb crossed the line in 1:54, earning seventh lady.
This race also marked the final event in the Bys Vyken League Table for 2025, which spans seven races throughout the year. Claire Grubb secured first place lady overall, winning a trophy, £100, and free entry to all races next year—an incredible achievement.
Claire Watkins summed it up perfectly: “A great race; I highly recommend it. We were lucky with the weather (even some sunshine), though the final stretch across the sandy beach into a strong headwind was brutal. Congratulations Claire on your series win.”
Well done to both Claires!
Meanwhile, Pete Roissetter tackled the Race the Light event, completing the classic 8.5-mile route featuring two crossings of the Erme Estuary.
This race is known for its rugged estuarine trails, river crossings, and relentless climbs. The terrain was technical—slick mud, uneven paths, and a steep uphill finish to Schoolhouse Devon. With fading daylight, head torches were essential.
Pete finished in 1:32, placing 47th overall and second in his age category. Fantastic effort, Pete!
Elsewhere, Matt Grant and Izzy Davison volunteered at the event, helping with course checks and marshalling at the Flete Estate. Afterwardh, they headed to Cornwall for their second event of the day:
Matt tail-walked the 10km Siblyback Santa Scamper, testing his festive outfit ahead of next weekend’s Fairytale of Newquay. Izzy marshalled the course. One highlight? A dog wasn’t impressed with Matt’s festive headwear and bolted at the sight of it!
Moving on and Mary Roberts braved wet and windy conditions at Siblyback Lake, completing the 4.8km route in 24:10. She finished 10th overall, 4th lady, and 1st in her age group. Brilliant work, Mary!
Finally, well done to all club members who raced the Exeter round of the cross-country series—fantastic performances across the board despite the quagmire-like conditions.
Elian Cardona, in her first race with Okehampton Running Club, finished 70th in the U11 section whilst James Dearden came in 24th in the U13 section and for the U15 girls, Sophie Caravieille-Lacaze was 18th overall, 10th in Devon Champs.
Onto the adults and Jo Page came 49th for the ladies, earning her second in her age category, and Emily Young finished in 104th.
For the men’s race; Luke Stanus – 29th overall and first U20, Rob Russell 86th, Joe Lane 103rd, Bernard Stricker 126th, Pete Roissetter 139th, Paul Everson 141st and last but not least, Garry Wallace 142nd.
The next race is early in the new year and how they would love to see even more club runners there in 2026!
