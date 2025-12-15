AS the festive period approaches, Rob Baxter insists there is every reason to be cheerful as his Exeter Chiefs squad continue to shine bright.
After an impressive start to their Gallagher Premiership campaign – the Devonians currently sit second in the standings heading into this weekend’s resumption – in Europe their position looks equally prosperous.
Having kicked off their European Challenge Cup with a 42-12 success over the Toyota Cheetahs, the Chiefs followed it up on Sunday with a 31-31 draw against French giants Racing 92.
The three points accrued means they sit second in Pool 3 behind Stade Francais, but that tally easily have looked more favourable had the Chiefs not conceded two late tries.
Yellow cards for Rus Tuima and Greg Fisilau meant the visitors had to play with 14 men for periods of the second half – and with the man advantage, it was Racing who made them pay.
“It’s one of those scenarios where five points last week, if someone would have said we could take three points out of this game, we’d have taken that,” said Baxter afterwards. “That’s put us second in the pool, gives us a lot to fight for, and makes the competition still very alive for us.
“We have managed the squad coming over here, that was close to the starting line-up that went to Sale and lost heavily in the Prem Cup [a few weeks’ ago], so for me they’ve made massive strides in a few weeks as a side.
“We looked like a different team in that first half to the team that played at Sale, that’s what I wanted to see, that’s the reply we got.”
The Chiefs, who resume European duties again on January 10 against Stade Francais, followed by Cardiff Blues a week later, fell behind early in the match to a try from Kelo Labarbe.
The Exeter response, however, was swift as they struck back within five minutes, Martin Moloney stretching over under the posts after strong pressure, before back-row colleague Kane James added a second in similar fashion.
The nip-and-tuck nature of the contest saw Racing respond with their second score, Fijian winger Selestino Ravutaumada benefiting from some porous defence from the Chiefs.
At the other end, the Chiefs were soon back into their attacking groove, adding two more tries before the break to secure the try bonus point. Skipper Lewis Pearson got on the end of Tuima's break for the first, before the imposing forward went in himself from close-range finish following an excellent run from Campbell Ridl.
Racing head coach Patrice Collazo had seen enough, drafting on a host of replacements at the break to instil some new life into his side. The Chiefs, though, were holding firm, producing countless tackles to keep their rivals at bay.
Pressure, though, was mounting by the minute and when Tuima was yellow-carded, then Fisilau not long after, it allowed the Frenchmen to lay siege on the Chiefs line.
Romain Taofifenua grabbed their third try from a close-range line-out to cut the deficit, before Ben Coen stroked over a penalty to keep Racing at arm’s length.
Fisilau’s yellow for a high hit on Gael Fickou heaped further woe on the visitors and with the numerical advantage, it was Nolann Donguy who struck in the dying embers for the converted try that brought the scores level.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.