Tavistock Squash Club were lucky to experience a coaching master class from one of Devon’s best squash players.
Ioan Sharpe, ranked in the top 300 in the world and has gained his first senior caps for Wales at the European Team Championships.
Ioan ran a 45-minute coaching session for three of the club’s youngest rising stars. Then eight senior team players enjoyed a two-hour coaching and training session to experience what it would be like to train as a professional squash player.
Steve Mooney said the session was pitched perfectly for club standard players: “This is something we would like have on a monthly basis, as it will really improve the playing standard of our team members who play regularly in the Plymouth and District Squash league.”
Tavistock Squash Club is recruiting new members – young and old, families and all playing standards. Please contact Steve Mooney ([email protected]) for further details.
