TWO key players in the current Tavistock AFC set-up have committed their respective futures to the club in recent days.
The club confirmed on social media that both Jack Crago and Ed Harrison will continue to don the black and red strip of the Lambs.
Manager Stuart Henderson spoke very highly of both players and is clearly very happy to have them staying put with him at Langsford Park.
Speaking to the club’s social media team, on Crago, Henderson said this: “Getting Jack back to the club was a major coup and we know the relationship he has with the fans. The plan will be for Jack to finish his career at Tavistock where we believe he has a good 5/6 seasons in the tank.”
He added, “Football can be played in so many different styles and patterns and Jacks qualities will always be effective at non-league levels. Work-rate, pace, great in both boxes as well as a proven goalscorer.”
The gaffer also commented on Harrison and what he brings to the team. [We are] “Delighted to secure the services of Ed for another season. A fantastic skipper both on and off the season and a pivotal player for the Lambs.
“It was a frustrating season for Ed [with injuries]” but he “Will be a big part of driving the Lambs forward this season and as his manager, he is certainly a player and character you would want to lead the group into a season we hope is a positive one.”
A strong conclusion to the 2024/25 season with four consecutive wins in March and a general upturn in form saw Tavistock navigate clear of the relegation zone and they will be keen to pick up where they left off as the next campaign rolls around.