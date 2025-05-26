WHITCHURCH Wayfarers CC 1st and 2nd XIs continue to experience very different results, heading in opposite directions in their respective divisions.
Whitchurch 1st XI travelled to Teignmouth looking for a morale-boosting win but instead, they managed a meagre six points and find themselves just above the relegation zone.
Teignmouth won the toss and elected to bat. Prout (2-56) picked up two early wickets leaving Teignmouth 26-2. Jones (29) supported Jameson (48) before being well caught low down by Prout. Teignmouth’s middle order then went on the attack and runs flowed.
A quick-fire 80 runs between Linnitt (52) and Iqbal (36) was the pick taking Teignmouth to 193 – 6 with 7 overs remaining. Whitchurch leaked a further 70 runs leaving them with a monumental 263 to chase.
When Potts top edged Murfin (4-43) leaving Whitchurch struggling on 19-3, the writing was on the wall. The wind had picked up and the home team knew how to make good use of the facilities. A rare 6 off a free hit was the best of the excitement for Whitchurch; Barriball clubbing the ball far over the safety net.
Whitchurch’s middle order mustered but 31 runs. At 90-7 it was a case of trying to pick up batting points. The last three batsmen each managed to get into double figures.
Whitchurch limped to 131 all out and a heavy defeat. They next face runaway league leaders Stoketeignhead.
Onto the 2nd XI now and they won another nail-biter at home, this time overcoming Chagford.
Having lost the toss, Whitchurch were invited to bat and soon found themselves in trouble at 7-2, Jack Granger (2-14) taking both of the wickers.
Mckenzie and Tamblin saw through a testing time adding 35 for the 3rd wicket. Mckenzie would go on to make a valuable 40.
There was precious little else in the way of runs from Whitchurch as five players got ducks. Three wickets each for Lily Sargent and Rahul Brijnath.
At 85 for nine, skipper Webber and last man Russell added a crucial 38. Webber last out for 29, as Whitchurch posted 123 all out. Whitchurch knew their bowling had to be on point and that early wickets were key.
Pete Williams duly obliged returning figures of 8-5-5-4 - all four wickets bowled. The Chagford innings relied on 65 from Whitchurch old Boy Whittingham.
A partnership of 49 for the fifth wicket was broken by Mckenzie and then it all got very nervy. 98 for five became 98 for seven as Russell struck in consecutive balls. Whitchurch continued to do things the hard shelling several catches.
With four still needed, Whittingham was caught behind by colt Brimacombe - who kept wicket very tidily all afternoon. A run-out would seal victory for Whitchurch, Williams with the direct hit to see Whitchurch win a thriller by just two runs.
The 2nd XI are now seventh in the Devon Cricket League G Division West with 48 points to their name, having won two and lost two.
Meanwhile, the 1st XI are eighth in the E Division West having won just one of four. It doesn’t get any easier as they host unbeaten league leaders Stokeinteignhead next, a side just two points short of the maximum, whilst the seconds visiting second-placed Ivybridge 3rd XI.