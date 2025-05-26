CALLINGTON fell to a comeback for the ages as they lost by six runs to St Austell at Moores Park on Saturday.
The Saints had beaten champions Penzance by just three runs on matchday one, but followed that up with surprise defeats to Truro and St Just, while Cally went into the day top of the table with three victories from three.
After choosing to bat, the Saints slipped to 21-4 with paceman Mohammed Danyaal taking all four.
The visitors fought back as Sri Lankan pro Thevindu Dickwella and skipper Alex Bone put on 57 before Dickwella (46) departed to the returning Danyaal who finished with 5-35 from his 10 overs.
At 101-6 Cally were in command before Bone and the ever-reliable Gary Bone came together for a stand of 68.
Alex Bone eventually fell for 59 to skipper Graham Wagg (2-28), but Gary ended unbeaten on 43 as they scrambled up to 181-8.
Callington were cruising along at 117-2 in the 26th over with Xavier Clarke motoring to 61 from just 45 balls before he was lbw to Mike Bone going for a reverse sweep.
Andrew Libby dismissed Aidan Libby (19) and Matt Shepherd, but at 159-5 the home side were well on top before a remarkable conclusion.
Libby (4-27 off 10) dismissed Rowen Taplin (13) and Mohammed Danyaal in successive balls before Wagg (14) offered a return catch to Mike Bone (159-8).
Joe White was adjudged lbw to Dickwella on the sweep three runs later before the last pairing of Ben Ellis and Harry Sawyers took it to the last over bowled by Mike Bone (3-40) with 11 required.
A boundary came off the first followed by two dot balls before Ellis was caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Matt Lloyd off the next to give St Austell another remarkable victory.
Callington seconds meanwhile grabbed their third victory with an emphatic nine-wicket success at previously unbeaten St Blazey.
The home side were asked to bat and found the going tough against teenage paceman Ben Alford (2-26) and Spencer Whatley (1-28).
Rich Brown (2-17) and Jack Greening (2-22) continued the squeeze as Greening took out Matt Bennetts and Alex Sparrow in the space of three balls (61-6 after 27 overs).
The home side fought back as Ruhann Brenner (37) and Paul Carne (42) attacked to help them reach 165-9.
But James Brenton (97) and Jack Greening (65no) put on 158 to give the Greens a comfortable victory.
Bude are up to second after thrashing Holsworthy by 110 runs at Crooklets.
Matt Williams (80) took advantage of an early drop as he joined forces with Wayne Adams (71) to put on 209 for the first wicket, a partnership helped by the visitors sending down 61 extras.
The Trees battled back late on to restrict the Seasiders to 278-4, which included 2-53 from Brendan Harris and tidy spells from Noah Pigdon (0-32) and Aiden Gerry (1-38).
Andrew De Rosa (30no) and Richard Dymond (22) were in towards the end.
Holsworthy got off to a quick start through Gerry and Sam Stacey (16), before Brett Hunter’s three-wicket burst changed the game.
Gerry went for a well-played 39 which saw a collapse to 93-7 with Pigdon out for 20 to Hunter (4-11 off 9). Mark Whitefield sent down a superb spell of 2-17 from his allocation.
Jack May (30no) dug in as he found support from Adam Lovejoy (16) and Graham Wild (14no) as Holsworthy closed on 168-9.