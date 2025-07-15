BRIDESTOWE & Belstone had a curious time at the Devon T20 play-off day, where they reached the final despite losing in the semis!
The Moorlanders faced up to Sidmouth in the semi-final, where they lost on the field by five wickets. Sidmouth were subsequently disqualified from the tournament for fielding an ineligible player.
Awaiting Tallan Burns and his men were the holders Exmouth who were dead set on retaining the title. They did exactly that with Bridestowe unable to pounce on their semi-final fortune.
Exmouth won by seven wickets to keep ahold of the title, after chasing down 141 to win with four of their 20 overs to spare. Burns (37) and Tom Fogerty (43) were B&B’s main run scorers.
George Greenway was the pick of the Exmouth bowlers. His four overs only went for 14 runs, and he picked up the wickets of both B&B openers.
Exmouth’s response was to come out firing. Louis Morison raced to 31 before he was out, and Dan Pyle scored a quick 33. James Horler anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47, and Cam Kidd scored the winning runs, a four off the bowling of Ryan Dennis.
Pictured is the Bridestowe & Belstone captain Tallan Burns batting against Exmouth in the Devon T20 Cup final at Sandford, by D T Sports Photography.
Onto the league action and they had a ‘bad day at the office’ with bat in hand against Bovey Tracey, leading to a seven-wicket defeat in the Tolchards DCL A Division.
Only three batters made it into double figures in a total of 156 all out – and one of those was Craig Penberthy, who made 24 down the order at number nine.
Without Kian Burns rapid 71 off 54 balls – nine fours, three sixes – B&B would not have recovered from 84 for seven.
Bovey’s seam bowling proved B&B’s undoing with three wickets each for Rob Pryke (3-33) and Seb Ansley (3-47), plus two with the new ball for Ben Kay (2-17).
Bovey opener Jake Pascoe did not last long – in and out for two – but Harry Mount (26) and Slade van Staden (57) made a 72-run dent in the deficit.
Albie Bradley (33no) and Tom Andrew (12no) had victory in the bag for Bovey with more than 24 overs to spare.
This result leaves Bridestowe in seventh with Bovey ahead of them in fourth. As well as the three places, 30 points separates them with the latter having won two more league games to date.
Bridestowe are tied on points (115) with eighth-placed Torquay & Kingskerswell whilst that duo will be keen to keep both Plympton (101 points) and Barton (70) below them.
At the other end of the table, Tavistock are the team to catch, winning eight games to date and boasting a 22-point advantage over their nearest challengers Thorverton.
It doesn’t get any easier for B&B as they close out the month of July with a visit to the aforementioned Thorverton and then a home game against fifth-placed Cullompton CC.
