WHITCHURCH Wayfarers slipped into the E West bottom two after coming off second best against table-topping Abbotskerswell 2nd XI.
Simon Harrison (74) top scored for Abbots and was third out on 200 towards an eventual total of 262 for six.
Abbots’ other top four batters – Nick Guest (40), Jay Hussain (31) and Erik Gregersen (35) all chipped in.
Steve Payne’s four-wicket haul for Whitchurch included Harrison, Hussain and Gregersen.
Whitchurch got up to 130 for three in reply – Peter Freedman (35) and Nigel Barriball (42) largely responsible – then collapsed to 146 for eight.
Alex Troake (4-37) prompted the Whitchurch collapse, which was concluded by Chris Brown taking four more wickets in an all-out total of 184.
Elsewhere, Whitchurch 2nd XI moved off of the foot of the G West table with a win away at Plympton 3rd XI. Their one-wicket victory takes them a point ahead of Chagford 2nd XI, who themselves were hammered by Ivybridge 3rd XI.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.