OKEHAMPTON Golf Club members competed for the Centenary Trophy on Saturday, July 12.
Jon Tatman got his hands on the silverware with 39 points, finished ahead of Phil Cope on countback.
Rob Curtis was third on 38 points, one more then both Adam Cook and Nick Reilly.
The Seniors Summer Open was also held recently with the winning team of John Leonard, senior captain Ross Medlyn and Nick Atkinson, from Okehampton, scoring 82 points.
Second place went to David Dimond, Tom Gibbs and Keith Sprague from Downes Crediton & Fingle Glen Golf Clubs on 80 points. The best Oke/combination team prize went to Tony Marren, Peter Mason & Rob Curtis with 80 points.
Outside of the top two places, the best visitors team consisted of Graham Caines, Bob Seager & Bob Pulley from Tavistock, Stover & Staddon Height Golf Clubs- they notched a total of 77 points.
