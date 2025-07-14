TODAY sees the second of three meetings at Newton Abbot this month with the £15,000 Par Inn Sponsors Biscovey Youth FC Handicap Chase the highlight of a six-race card, writes David Hucker.
This could go the way of Centara, an impressive winner over the course on his last start, but 10lbs higher in the handicap as a result.
Runner-up Magistrato is 11lbs better off at the weights but, such was Centara's superiority, he will find it hard to turn round the form. Jet Of Dreams has won four times over fences and has been raised 1lb for finishing runner-up to Got Grey at Warwick in June.
Seven have been declared for the first race, the Visit Our Country Show 9th August Maiden Hurdle due off at 2.20pm, including Three Pikes, a winner of a bumper over the course on his first run for trainer Henry Oliver. He runs here in preference to Stratford on Sunday and should make a bold show on his hurdling debut.
Breaking Cover runs in this race rather than carrying top weight in a later contest and Roadshow, who was badly hampered and unseated his jockey here last month, now reverts to novice company, as does Old Bridge, beaten a long way by Max Of Stars at the last meeting.
That was Max Of Star's third win over the course and she runs again in the newtonabbotracing.com Handicap Hurdle. It was 23 lengths back to War Lord in third and it is difficult to see him reversing the placings on only 7lb better terms.
Howth won his first two hurdle starts but looks to have a tough task on his hands carrying top weight, and Get The Value was narrowly beaten by War Lord's stable companion American Land when seeking a hat-trick over course and distance at the beginning of June.
Veteran Thahab Ifraj made a bold attempt to lead all the way on his last run and must be in with a good chance in the Par Inn Sponsors St. Blazey CC Handicap Hurdle.
Amongst his opponents are Culligran, a course winner over fences last month now reverting to hurdles, and Stiletto, who broke his duck at the 31st time of asking over course and distance last time, but faces a stiffer task here.
The one to be on could be three-time course winner Sassified, who has to overcome a 6lb rise in the weights, but has won off a higher handicap mark before and could follow up his win last month.
Great d'Ange showed his best form for some time when runner-up to Limerick Leader and should have a good chance in the Brunel Classic Handicap Chase. The danger should be front-runner Time To Bite who headed the field for a long way when runner-up to the in-form Byzantium over hurdles.
Three of the five runners in the closing Newton Abbot Mascot Race 20th July Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race are making their racecourse debut, but they will have to be smart to beat Queen Kate, who followed up her Doncaster win with a good run in a Class 2 contest at Aintree and sets the standard.
