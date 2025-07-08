DEVON Walking Football Club successfully hosted the initial South-West-South Tournament for men’s representative county teams on June 29.
More than 120 players in 15 teams from four counties across three age groups spent the Sunday on the impeccable pitches and facilities at Ashbury Resort, playing a competitive tournament upholding the spirit and values of walking football.
The tournament involved players from all over the Southwest and included teams from Devon (six teams), Cornwall (five teams), Dorset (three teams) and Somerset (one team), that were split into leagues for over 50’s, over 60’s, and over 70’s.
Apart from the aim of winning the respective age category for their county, the tournament built the platform for the players to present themselves as potential players for the South-West-South selections with potentially catching the eyes of the England national team coaches further down the line.
With the attendance of the over-50s England manager bringing the World Cup with him, it manifested the value and status of the tournament for the walking football community.
Despite the high stakes for the players, the tournament was, refereed by some of England’s top referees, played in excellent spirit with fairness and respect shown throughout.
The over 50s category saw Dorset Blue beat Devon Yes Tor in a close game to lift the trophy for Dorset.
Somerset overcame a strong Cornwall Kilmar Tor team by three goals to one to win the over 60s category.
Last but not least, Cornwall Rough Tor came out on top against the Dorset team in the over 70s competition.
The resounding success of the tournament bodes well for the future not only of the Devon Walking Football Club’s South-West-South Tournament, but also for the involved players and teams as well as for the walking football community itself.
Devon WFC thanks Manor House & Ashbury Resorts, Stitch 2 Print, Just Shoots Photography, and Arthur Verstegen-Lambell for their support of the tournament as key partners.
For further information on walking football, the Devon Walking Football Club, the tournaments at Ashbury or the regional and national squads, please contact: [email protected].
