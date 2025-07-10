OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnasts Connie James and Mason Parker-Groves achieved great results at the British Gymnastics national qualifier two at Telford International Centre.
The national qualifiers are qualifying competitions for the National Age Group Finals and British Championships, so the highest level of trampoline and double mini trampoline (DMT) in the UK.
Despite returning from injury, Mason managed to secure fifth place in his new 13-14 age group in DMT and 11th in trampoline.
It was a first British Championships qualifier for Connie in DMT in the Women's 13-14 where she secured 16th place.
Both gymnasts had to perform three passes of two skills each for DMT, including double somersaults, and were marked for form and difficulty. Mason had to perform two routines of ten skills each for trampoline, again with many double somersaults, where he was marked for height, form and difficulty.
Mason is currently in the England squad for DMT and will be representing England at DMT at the Scalabis Cup in Portugal this month, and also at the Loule Cup in Portugal in October.
The club has also had a number of gymnasts qualify for British Gymnastics and English Gymnastics national finals this year.
Club gymnasts achieved 11 qualification places for the English Championships, with Amelie West, Connie James, Eliza Luke and Mason Parker-Groves qualifying in DMT, and Adela Wrzecionko, Arran Stannard-Heap, Connie James, Evie Nicks, Kayla Prouse, Logan Neville and Mason Parker-Groves qualifying in trampoline.
Eight club gymnasts also achieved places on the South West team this year, to compete against other regions from across the country at the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup in Birmingham.
Okehampton Flyers runs recreational and competitive classes in trampolining, double mini trampoline, tumbling and pre-school gym, and will be leading a Free-G camp based on parkour and freerunning skills for OCRA in August.
