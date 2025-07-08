CHAGFORD’S recent run of hit-and-miss of results – win one week, lose the next – continued with a 73-run defeat by Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI that cost them the D West leadership.
Although promotion rivals Hatherleigh 2nd XI lost a last-over thriller against Plymouth 2nd XI, they collected enough points to scrape past Chagford into top spot.
Torquay & Kingskerswell, who have been living dangerously at the wrong end of the table, were bowled out for 130 by Jack Brijnath (3-30), Tom Moesel (3-20) and Neil Rowlands (2-5).
There was no partnership greater than 20 in the Torquay & Kingskerswell innings, which relied on bits and pieces from Mike Pugh (16), Abu Baker (15) and Ryan Hanauer (13) to keep going.
Chagford suffered a massive setback in the third over when prolific run-maker Richard Hopwood was dismissed without scoring by Vivek Kulkarni.
Chagford soon subsided to 12 for four as Towkir Chowdhury got stuck into the top order, which was the start of a decline to 57 all out. Only Stuart Lipo (23) lingered long.
On a great day for the T&K spinners, Chowdhury bagged four for 12, only to be outbowled by Kiwi Tobias Delahunty, who knocked over five for eight.
Following this result, Chagford are two points behind the aforementioned Hatherleigh with both sides having won six, lost three of their 10 games to date (one cancellation each).
Next up is a visit to ninth-placed Yelverton Bohemians who took themselves off of the bottom of the table this weekend. Hatherleigh visit Kenn meanwhile, a team six places and 24 points below them in the standings.
Chagford and Hatherleigh are the two battling it out at the summit but they don’t go toe-to-toe until the final game of the season, at the end of August. Will it still be this tight come August 30?
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.