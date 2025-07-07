BRIDESTOWE & Belstone 2nd XI’s home game against Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI was washed out without a ball being bowled in the Devon Cricket League E Division West.
With Bridestowe three places ahead of T&S and 29 points clear as well, they would have fancied a sixth win of the season but it will have to wait for another day.
Elsewhere at that level, Tavistock 2nd XI were able to push through a derby win over Whitchurch Wayfarers, doing Teignmouth & Shaldon a favour.
The only team below T&S in the current standings are Dartington & Totnes and so it wasn’t a surprise that league leaders Abbotskerswell 2nd XI cruised to a six-wicket victory over them.
Elsewhere, Stokeinteignhead won by 45 runs away at Plympton 2nd XI at Harewood Park and Paignton got one over on Cornwood in the battle of those two 3rd XIs.
