TAVISTOCK’S Rhys Davies marked his return to the Devon fold with a sack full of runs in the final round of matches against Herefordshire in the NCA Twenty20 Cup.
Devon were beaten by four wickets in the opening game against Herefordshire at Eastnor Castle but bounced back with a 34-run win in game two with Davies leading the way. He made 70 and put on 83 with skipper Lawrence Walker towards a hefty total of 172 for three.
Davies last played for Devon back in 2014 before embarking on a cricketing journey that took him into the MCC Young Cricketers’ programme for two years, followed by stint with Twickenham in the Middlesex Premier League.
More recently Davies has been turning out in the Devon League for Tavistock, where his performances have helped them to the top of the A Division table.
Davies’ form with the bat earned an offer from the Devon selectors to reappear in white-ball cricket – and it proved a good move for both parties. He made more than 100 runs in the double-header against Herefordshire on the Eastnor Castle ground, which will almost certainly lead to further invitations to play in all three formats of the game.
Tim Western, Devon’s performance director, said Davies’ impact on what has largely been a losing team this season was noticeable.
“Rhys batted well in both games, showing maturity,” said Western. His 70 and partnership with Lawrence in the second game set-up a complete performance for the team.
“Rhys provided that experience we have been looking for in what is a young group of players.”
Devon were asked to bat first in game one and despite 31 from Davies at the top of the order, were held to 126 for seven. But 127 to win was a doddle for Herefordshire, who won with nine balls to spare.
Game two was a different story thanks to runs from Davies, Harry Passenger (21) and skipper Lawrence Walker (56). Herefordshire only got as far as 148.
Devon now have a near three-week break before they open their NCA Championship programme with a three-day game against defending champions Berkshire at Wargrave.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.