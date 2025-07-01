Devon Cricket League A Division. Barton versus Tavistock. Happy days for Tavi as Barton's Nick Watkin heads back to the pavilion after being dismissed lbw off a ball from Charlie Barriball Tavistock won the toss as Cricketfield Road and elected to field. Barton took to the crease and were all out 202 after 45 overs. After tea Tavi's batters put on 205/4 after 44.1 overs giving them a six wicket run ( Steve Pope/MDA )