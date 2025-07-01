TAVISTOCK moved on from losing their unbeaten record last time out with a convincing six-wicket win at Barton in the A Division.
Barton were all out for 202 in the 45th over, which Tavistock polished off with more than five overs to go.
Victory means Tavistock continue to lead the way, ahead of Hatherleigh, going into the second half of the season.
Barton got away to a flying start thanks to second-wicket pair Fin Last (31) and Zimbabwean Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (93) who put on 56.
spinner Tom Clarke (2-27) did an effective job keeping Kamunhukamwe quiet for 10 overs.
With a maiden Devon League century in his sights, Kamunhukamwe was caught behind off the bowling off his Tavistock counterpart Rodney Mupfudza (3-14), who happens to be a team-mate in the Mashonaland Eagles side!
Barton slowed once Kamunhukamwe departed, although a bright and breezy 20 not out by Tom Porter got them past 200.
Tavistock’s run chase was led by opener Billy Barriball, whose patient 83 took the total to 161-3.
An opening stand of 94 with Ian Gray (29) got the run hunt established. Rhys Davies (35no) and Will Scott-Munden (26no) were there at the end.
For Sean Cleave, the Tavistock captain, the manner of victory was just as important as the hard facts of the result.
“We bowled ourselves back into the game after an ‘iffy’ start and showed great character throughout,” said Cleave.
“Tom Clarke showed his quality yet again with a really important spell of bowling that swung momentum back our way.
“Kamunhukamwe was destructive and certainly gave us plenty to think about, but all in all, we were happy to restrict them to 202.
He went to describe it as their “best batting performance of the season.”
EMMERSON Wood trousered a six-wicket haul to help Hatherleigh on their way to a five-wicket win over Torquay & Kingskerswell.
T&K were 71 for four when Wood removed T&K skipper Harry Passenger for a duck – and 90 all out when he had finished with them!
The only notable scores in T&K’s innings were made by Rio Koyikkara (36no) and Josh Thompson (20). Dangerman Nathan Roux was caught behind of Paul Heard for 17 early in proceedings.
Wood led the team off with figures of 6-10 next to his name.
Hatherleigh had the runs knocked off before the 18th over was completed, largely without complications.
Opener Ryan Quick was bowled first ball by Harry Passenger, who also removed Gareth Tidball after the briefest of stays lower down.
Shrey Ghosh (26) provided the platform for Jasper Presswell (15no) and man-of-the-match Wood (20no) to close out the game.
Rob Cockwill, the winning captain, described it as a ‘disciplined performance’ then added: “We gave them nothing and adapted well to a slightly different pitch to what we have seen at Hatherleigh this season.
“All the bowlers again executed their plans and took key wickets.
“Emmerson Wood was the standout. He has been a valuable addition to our side both with bat and ball.”
Wood, a recent recruit, has played representative cricket in the Army before arriving in Devon. He was an MCC schoolboy cricketer, who appeared in the same team as Lewis McManus (Northants) and Dan Bell-Drummond (Kent).
Cockwill also tipped his hat in the direction of the opposition dressing room when he noted: “Torquay didn't make the chase easy, with some good quality spin bowling.”
