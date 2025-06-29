Two Tavistock athletes were stars at the combined running and swimming world championships at the weekend in their debut appearance.
Charlotte and Hannah Walker, from Tavistock Swimming Club raced for Great Britain in the World Aquathlon Championships on Saturday (June 28), in Pontevedra, Spain. The event comprises a 1km swim, finishing with a 5km run.
The sisters said the swim course was a great challenge (with no wetsuits allowed) and with a strong current at the turning point, making conditions tough. The run was flat and looped but very hot. They certainly had their work cut out for them.
Hannah and Charlotte said they were very grateful to Tavistock SC, Tavistock Athletic Club (TAC) and Mount Kelly Swim Centre. They also made use of the Free Access for National Sportspeople scheme for their swimming training. All this support was vital in enabling them to reach the world standards.
Charlotte said: "It was hot conditions - wet suits were banned for the river swim as the water temperature was above 22 degrees but this made it quicker during transition (the change over from swimming to running gear). The run was around the river with a stadium track finish.
“It was all extremely well organised and marshalled. It was an amazing first experience at this level especially with a podium experience.”
Sam Lake, of Tavistock Swimming Club (a multi-champion aquathlon athlete herself), said: "We are extremely proud of them for racing at the Aquathlon World Championships. Congratulations girls - the first race of many, no doubt.”
