Young runners runners are making great strides at a weekly free event.
Tavistock Meadows Junior Parkrun is celebrating a major milestone after another highly successful weekend event, which saw a record number of young runners cross the finish line in spite of the inclement weather. Nearly 100 children took part on Sunday, February 8, five months after it launched.
Since its launch, the Sunday event has now been held 16 times, with an impressive 293 children in total taking part in some or all of the runs.
The high numbers mark a new high point for the event, with a record-breaking 92 children finishing the course, the highest turnout so far.
Designed for children aged four to fourteen, the 2km run has become a popular fixture for local families.
The growing numbers reflect the enthusiasm of runners and dedication of volunteers who make the event possible.
Hayley Freedman, one of the event directors, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with how well the junior parkrun has been embraced by the community.
“Seeing so many children out enjoying themselves, supporting one another and being active is exactly what junior parkrun is all about. The volunteers do an incredible job every week, and the smiles on the children’s faces make it all worthwhile.”
With an ever increasing number of participants, Tavistock Meadows Junior Parkrun looks set to remain a thriving part of the town’s weekend routine for many families.
New participants are welcome and can run, walk or jog. The event starts at 9am every Sunday and a briefing at 8.50am at the bandstand. Further information at: www.parkrun.org.uk/tavistockmeadows-juniors.
A run spokesman said: “Our junior parkrun can’t happen without amazing volunteers. Roles are simple, fun, and no experience is needed to help children stay active and build confidence. Please email if you are interested at: [email protected], or message on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tavistockmeadowsjuniorparkrun
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.