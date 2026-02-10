Anti-racism campaigners stood in a show of defiance against right-wing demonstrators after complaints of harassment.
Tavistock Stand Up To Racism (TSUTR) members gathered in Bedford Square at the same time as Tavistock Peace Action Group (TPAG) last Friday (February 6) to show solidarity.
This came after TPAG complained of intimidation by masked men at their vigil the week before.
On Friday, January 23, TPAG called police to protect them at their weekly peace vigil after feeling threatened by Tavistock Flag Force and masked men in black.
Police helped deter Flag Force and far-right members who brought St George and Union Jack flags and taunted the vigil members “invading their body space”.
TSUTR members stood in Bedford Square at the same time as the vigil in an attempt to give TPAG members confidence. The anti-racist group held placards and promoted a fundraising event. The vigil passed off peacefully.
TSUTR spokesman Andy Cairns said: “We are staging our own vigil to show solidarity with the peace group.
“We are not confrontational. We cannot tolerate the thuggery and intimidation that was shown to the vigil. Everyone has the right to demonstrate, but there’s no place for intimidation or aggression as we saw here before. Our message is of tolerance and anti-racism.”
Tavistock SUTR is organising a launch of Tavistock Together against the far right, as part of a new broad national initiative supported by over100 organisations and a host of celebrities and campaigners, such as Lenny Henry and Paloma Faith.
The launch will feature food and music and campaign stalls at the United Reformed Church on Russell Street, Tavistock, at 1.30-4pm on Wednesday, February 18. It is supported by the United Reformed Church, TPAG, the Green Party and NEU education union.
The event hopes to raise funds for a coach to join a huge national ‘Love, Unity and Hope’ march by Together United in central London on Saturday, March 28, to demonstrate against the far right.
