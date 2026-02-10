A major lottery grant has given the green light to a project to unlock the secrets of Tavistock’s medieval past.
Local amateur historians have today (Tuesday) announced the Rediscovering Tavistock Abbey Project is now fully funded, following the award of a £249,226 National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) grant.
This major award, combined with the £195,449, Historic England grant secured last year, and matched funding from Tavistock Town Council and Tavistock Heritage Trust, means the project can get started next month.
It will celebrate and rediscover the once grand and influential Tavistock Abbey through community activities, attracting tourists and educate schoolchildren and residents alike.
David Conn, chair of Tavistock Heritage Trust (THT), said: “This is a hugely significant moment for Tavistock. The confirmation of National Lottery Heritage Fund support, alongside Historic England’s investment, means this ambitious project can now move from planning to delivery. Thanks to National Lottery players and our funding partners, we can begin a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rediscover the abbey and place it firmly back at the heart of the town’s story.”
Work will start in March with repairs to be followed by community involvement, including archaeological digs giving volunteer residents the chance to get their hands dirty uncovering the abbey’s remains buried under town centre streets.
Tavistock Heritage Trust will work with Tavistock Town Council in leading the project to tell the story of the once internationally significant abbey.
This will be done by uncovering, repairing and reinterpreting the remains of Tavistock Abbey, which was one of Devon’s most important medieval religious foundations. Founded in AD 974, the abbey shaped Tavistock’s development for over 500 years and remains central to the town’s identity.
David added: “The funding will enable a wide-ranging programme of activity, including heritage conservation works, archaeological investigation, community archaeology digs, research projects, and new interpretation to help residents and visitors better understand the abbey’s physical footprint, history and lasting influence on the town.”
Wayne Southall, town council general manager, said: “Tavistock Abbey lies at the foundations of our town, both historically and physically.
“This project brings together conservation, archaeology and community participation to deepen understanding of Tavistock’s origins and strengthen civic pride. The town council is proud to be working alongside Tavistock Heritage Trust to help unlock the abbey’s story for residents and visitors.”
The project has already started some initial work involving residents to spark interest in the abbey and its Benedictine monks who drove the local economy, managed the Tamar Valley metal mining and traded worldwide. Locals were asked to tell THT if they had any potential abbey artefacts and remains in their gardens. Several came forward and submitted their ‘mystery’ objects to see if they were from the abbey.
Funding will allow repairs to Betsy Grimbal’s Tower, the abbey’s former west gate. The tower and other visible remains are in a poor condition.
Laura Joyner, of NLHF South West said: “This funding will help people connect with an important historic site, uncover new insights into Tavistock’s past, and ensure the abbey’s remains are cared for and understood for generations.”
