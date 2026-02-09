“I know the many pressures of living as a farmer. We’re living at work, basically, it’s like living at the office. We never get a break and have to deal with things as they happen. My advice is to admit sometimes the stress can be too much and find someone to talk to. They can be a stranger, a GP or a colleague. Sharing worries can put things in perspective and you don’t feel alone. The Yellow Wellies campaign is a great initiative.”