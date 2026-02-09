Radical change is coming to local government, with the government planning to replace district and county councils.
The idea is to replace mid-tier authorities (such as West Devon Borough Council), with new unitary authorities (like Plymouth City Council) delivering all council services.
A West Devon Borough Council (WDBC) spokesman said: “The government is holding a consultation on the possible options for Devon and we need residents to tell the government what services matter most to them and what they need from a new unitary authority.
“The changes to local government will have a lasting effect on everyone living in Devon, so have your say now.”
The current system of local government involves different types of councils responsible for various services which affect everyone’s day-to-day lives.
Most of Devon currently operates under a two-tier system of local government.
Devon County Council provides services such as education, transport, libraries, social services, public health and trading standards.
District/borough councils provide services such as environmental health, licensing, housing, planning applications, sports centres, parks, waste collection and recycling services.
Plymouth and Torbay councils are both unitary authorities, which means that they are single-tier and each council provides all the services above.
Devon’s councils have engaged with the public and important stakeholders when creating their reorganisation submissions for the government.
The five proposals put forward each have their own website. Residents are urged to read the proposals and complete the government consultation. They are all on one website for convenience.
A WDBC spokesman said: “As Devon moves through the local government reorganisation process, it’s important residents feel well-informed and have a chance to share their thoughts on the future of local government in the area.”
