Civic and business leaders have scooped a major national award for a community campaign which helped boost Tavistock’s economy.
The group of traders, who successfully fought off the imposition of high street parking meters, has won a gold award in a UK-wide competition rewarding improvements to UK city and town centres.
The Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID), a business-led area where local firms collectively invest in boosting the economy and vitality of the town, was presented with the award at a ceremony in London last night (Monday).
The award recognised the success of Tavistock BID's Stop the Meters campaign which persuaded Devon County Council not to instal on-street parking charges and, crucially, involved the support of the community and local councils.
Janna Sanders, Tavistock BID manager said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have won gold in the community project category at the national BID awards for our campaign to ‘Stop The Meters’ in Tavistock. We really are hugely proud.
"From giants like Liverpool and Milton Keynes BIDs to smaller ones like Ilkley and St Ives, it was a great opportunity to meet other BIDS from around the UK and to shout out about how brilliant our town really is.
"A massive thanks also to our mayor, Steve Hipsey for coming along to the awards and to all our partners who work so hard alongside us to make this town shine. They all made this possible."
Janna also thanked Tavistock Town Council, West Devon Borough Council, borough and town councillor Cllr Jeff Moody and Tavistock and District Chamber of Commerce.
BIDs are defined areas where local firms vote to invest collectively, via a mandatory levy, to fund improvements such as security, cleaning, marketing and events to boost visitor and shopper numbers by making the area more appealing to residents and workers.
Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey, said: “The award recognises Tavistock’s successful campaign to stop the imposition of on-street parking charges that would have caused real damage to our town centre.
“At the heart of that campaign was one simple but powerful thing: evidence. A volunteer-led survey, organised locally by Tavistock BID and carried out by local people, proved beyond doubt that the proposal would have had a catastrophic effect on independent businesses and the wider local economy.”
The community category celebrates BIDs that have delivered exceptional projects aimed at strengthening community ties and improving local wellbeing. Successful entries highlight meaningful engagement, collaboration with community groups, and positive social impact, demonstrating how the BID has contributed to a more inclusive, connected, and vibrant local area.
Other award category awards were tourism, security, streets scene/visual impact, increase shop occupancy, seasonal champion, winning community pride, best new BID and best event of the year.
Other finalists in the community category were Ilkley, Liverpool, St Ives, Dorking and Staines.
The National Business Improvement District Awards celebrate the innovation, dedication and impact of the organisations across the UK. They offer a chance to recognise and promote the achievements of BIDs working tirelessly to enhance their communities and local economies.
A competition organiser said: “The winning of an award is a powerful mark of distinction. It is a true endorsement of excellence that elevates a BID’s visibility and strengthens stakeholder confidence. An award also showcases the success to peers nationwide.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.