TAVISTOCK RFC remain in Devon One relegation jeopardy after a 52-40 defeat by Exeter Saracens.
With Saracens home ground at Whipton out of bounds due to waterlogging, the game was switched to the all-weather surface at Ivybridge.
The Moorlanders have only won once in the last eight starts – against doomed Dartmouth three rounds ago – and are third from bottom in the 12-team table with eight games to go.
Third from bottom is a potentially perilous position this season due to the newly commissioned promotion play-offs, which will potentially feature a Devon Two qualifier against one of the bottom three teams in Devon One.
Due to the relegation cascade effect from divisions higher up, or lack of one, it may only be the second-bottom club that goes into the play-offs.
Coming soon on the agenda for Tavistock are dates with Ivybridge immediately below them and OPM, who are two places and five points ahead.
Although Ivybridge and OPM have to be targeted as must-win games by Tavistock, coach Leigh Puttock is not looking quite that far ahead.
“We are not looking up or down at teams, just trying to concentrate on our performance and getting ready for the next opposition which is Honiton at place this Saturday,” said Puttock.
Tavistock did come away from Cross-in-Hand with a four-try bonus point, which was some consolation. Puttock said despite the result, the performance was encouraging.
“It was a good game with lots of good rugby from both teams,” said Puttock. “We displayed a bit of belief and it was nice to be scoring some points.”
Oscar Slater (2), Martin Budden, Tylo Coupland, Cameron Wallace and Callum Baker scored Tavistock’s tries. Freddie Fuller claimed the remaining points from kicks.
Meanwhile, Okehampton RFC resume their South West Two programme this Saturday with a Devon derby against Crediton on the Showfield.
When the two sides met in the first half of the season, Okehampton edged a close-game 17-14.
