THE weather may have been bleak, but the performance from the Tavistock U14 Boys was anything but.
On a rain-soaked Friday night, the team displayed incredible grit and sportsmanship during a fast-paced 7-a-side tournament against tough local opposition.
Facing a significant numbers disadvantage, Tavistock arrived with a dedicated core of just five players. This meant every boy had to work double shifts, showing immense fitness and "can-do" spirit.
While they borrowed players from the opposition to round out the side, the heart of the team remained firmly rooted in Tavistock's own.
Under the guidance of coach James Crossey, the boys faced off against Lions, Plymouth and Ocean City. Despite the freezing temperatures and downpours, the commitment levels never wavered.
Captain Austin led the team with maturity beyond his years. His pre- and post-match team talks kept spirits high, while his skilful play and technical execution on the pitch set the standard for the evening.
GK James was a literal wall in the rain. James produced a series of inspired saves, most notably a heroic stop on a penalty corner that drew cheers from the damp sidelines.
Jack provided the engine room in the midfield. His fast play kept the opposition on their toes, and he showcased clinical finishing with some impressive reverse-stick shots on goal.
Wilf was tireless worker who transitioned perfectly between attack and defense. His hard work was rewarded with his first-ever U14 goal—a milestone for a keen player.
For Aubrey, constant pressure was the name of his game. Hungry for a goal, Aubrey stayed alert to every pass and unleashed several powerful shots that were unlucky not to find the back of the net.
Despite the physical toll of playing short-handed, the boys found the back of the net several times during the tournament, goals coming from Jack, Austin and Wilf.
Huge thanks go to James Crossey for the dedicated coaching and umpiring support throughout the night!
