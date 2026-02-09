FORMER Devon spinner Matt Petherbridge is Tavistock Cricket Club’s latest signing as they gear up for their return to Premier Division cricket in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.
Petherbridge, 27, helped bowl Torquay CC to the Premier Division title in 2015 with a 33-wicket haul. The spin partnership of Petherbridge and Somerset’s Max Waller claimed 66 scalps between them as the Seasiders took the top prize for the first time since 1997.
During the DCL’s end-of-season awards evening in 2015, Petherbridge was named young player of the year. The late Stuart Munday, a former Tavistock player, presented the trophy in his capacity as league chairman.
Petherbridge was also a member of the Torquay side that won the Devon T20 Cup in 2016. He topped the Premier bowling stats again during the 2018 summer with 34 poles for Plymouth, including a five-wicket haul against Exeter.
The slow-left armer, whose cricket journey started out with Cornwood, played for Devon through the age-groups from under-14, right up to the full county side.
Petherbridge’s returns of five wickets for eight runs against Wiltshire at Salisbury in 2018, remain the career-best figures of any Devon player in Twenty20 cricket.
Stints with Plymouth, Callington and more recently Saltash followed for Petherbridge, during a period when his cricket career marked time.
It will be quite a step-up from Division Three of the Cornwall League with Saltash to the Premier Division with Tavistock, but one Petherbridge is eager to take.
“After a few years out, when I was falling out of love of the game, I want to reach the levels I was at when playing for Torquay and Plymouth – bowing at my best and enjoying my cricket,” said Petherbridge.
Sean Cleave, the Tavistock skipper, hopes Petherbridge will help the team consolidate back in Premier cricket after an absence of 20 years.
“Matt is an exciting prospect whose cricketing CV speaks volumes from his time in the Devon League, with the wickets to back it up,” said Cleave.
“Matt has spoken honestly about a period where things did not quite click for him, but he is working hard to get back to his best. We are already seeing that commitment, skill, and quality at training.
“He will have our full support and I am genuinely excited to see what he can bring to the club.”
Petherbridge joins current Devon batter Elliot Hamilton (ex-Plympton) and Pakistan under-19 all-rounder Ahmad Hassan as newcomers in the Tavistock dressing room.
Image courtesy of Mark Lockett Photography.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.