PLENTY of sport was called off this weekend but Tavistock AFC were able to fulfil their Southern League meeting with Exmouth Town.
They were beaten 4-0 at Southern Road, former Lambs player Ben Steer opening the scoring after just a couple of minutes before second-half strikes from Ben Griffin, Matt Wright and Joe Belsten put the game beyond Tavistock.
The general sentiment seems to be that this scoreline flatters Exmouth though with the visitors looking bright for large spells of the afternoon.
Regardless, a 20th defeat of the campaign leaves Stuart Henderson’s men at the foot of the table with work to be done.
They play host to Melksham Town at Langsford Park this Saturday in a huge game for both clubs.
Meanwhile, for the second weekend in a row, in almost unprecedented circumstances, every single SW Peninsula League fixture fell foul of the weather.
Okehampton Argyle were set to welcome Honiton Town to the Enchanted House Beds Arena but the storm prevailed yet again.
They were without a scheduled game the week prior anyway and then their clash with Bovey Tracey AFC was also postponed on Saturday, January 17.
Argyle’s last game to take place was on Saturday 10, when they were edged out 3-2 by Bridport FC on home soil. This is one of only two fixtures they’ve been able to play thus far in 2026.
One positive for Okehampton, especially when compared to other teams in the Premier East, is that they had already played a fair amount of games and so won’t be impacted as dramatically by a fixture backlog.
They have eight league games left whereas Newton Abbot Spurs for example have 15 at the time of writing.
Next up, all being well, Argyle will visit Bishops Lydeard on Saturday, February 7 before hosting Torrington AFC the following weekend and then travelling to Cullompton Rangers on the 21st.
