THIS week, a number of Okehampton Running Club members have been out braving the continued dismal wet weather to get some miles in.
Starting with Mags Jarvis, who has combined her love of running with some fundraising this month.
Mags says: “On Saturday, I enjoyed a steady run in the Simmons Park Parkrun, which ended in a very heavy shower so everyone got a good soaking, including the wonderful volunteers.
“This gave me the final 3.1 miles I needed to complete my January fundraising challenge, Run the Month marathon edition, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. To date the donations have raised nearly £1,230 for this charity. Thanks so much to everyone for their amazing generosity.”
The club is incredibly proud of what Mags continues to achieve. Well done, Mags.
New members are always welcome at Okehampton Running Club and we were recently joined by Laura Venton. Laura has been a little further afield this week, completing the Longleat 10km.
Laura says: “I have recently joined Okehampton Running Club, having done my first parkrun in April last year. Prior to turning 40, I didn’t think running was for me.
“But I’ve proven myself wrong by chipping away, when my mind is trying to tell me I’m not a runner!
“The little rascal on my shoulder has now gone, and I’m more confident in my abilities. More of a plodder than a sprinter, I took the leap and entered the Longleat 10k, held on Sunday, January 25.
“I did a few training runs to make sure I could do the distance, but none of these prepared me for the steep hills at Longleat!
“However, being 1 of approx 1300 other runners and plenty of encouragement from spectators, got me to the top each time. I was very pleased to finish in a time of 1.04 and have already entered my next 10k.”
Glad to have you with us, Laura!
A small group of ORCs took part in the Purple Gecko event at Haldon Forest on Sunday morning.
Once the fog lifted, the weather remained fairly dry for the runners. The event offered a variety distances (2.5km, 5km and 10km) and included canicross option (where a dog is attached to the runner via a bungee and harness).
Claire Sprague, Pete Roissetter, Lucy Gooding and Keeley Phillips all took part and enjoyed themselves, despite the rather hilly route, one of whom is pictured here with her furry friend.
Last but by no means least, Sophie Casavieille qualified at West Buckland Schools XC in November, coming 5th to represent North Devon in 2026.
Yesterday, she went back to West Buckland and was racing with years 10-13.
Sophie ran well in tough conditions and came 11/30 against the year 10/11 just missing the Devon qualification by 2 seconds. She beat many of the senior girls too.
Mum Sarah was there to cheer her on; Sophie’s aim is to be sporting a Devon vest one day. Well done Sophie.
