BRIDESTOWE & Belstone skipper Tallan Burns is aiming high for the club’s 2026 campaign in the Tolchards DCL A Division.
Aspirations were of going all the way to the Premier Division last season after finishing runners-up behind North Devon in 2024. Third-placed Plymouth went up instead of B&B, who did not tick all the boxes on the ECB’s promotion checklist.
Bridestowe & Belstone would have been eligible for promotion in 2025 but finished in a modest seventh place in a table of ten.
Of their 18 games, they won seven, lost eight and the other three were all cancelled.
With 198 points, Bridestowe were 29 clear of ninth-placed Plympton but then looking the other way, the gap to the top two was 68. Tavistock were the division’s runners-up behind an impressive Hatherleigh unit.
Burns said with subtle recruitment, solid retention and improved availability, prospects look far brighter in 2026.
“Although 2025 was a tough season, due to several injuries and struggles with availability, we were able to keep ourselves away from the danger zone – and had strong runs in the Village Cup and the Devon Twenty20,” said Burns.
“We also introduced a few new young players such as Lewie Harrison, who bowled really well against some quality opposition.
“With at least 18 players in the squad, we’ll be looking to kick-on from last season and get back competing at the top of the division, as we did in 2024.”
Despite offers from Premier Division clubs in Devon and Cornwall, B&B have hung on to Kian Burns, Craig Penberthy and overseas Shaquan Glasgow for the season ahead.
“All three have been massive for us over the last couple of years,” said skipper Burns. Being able to keep them, and the rest of the 1XI squad staying put, is massive for the club going into next season.”
Glasgow, who has scored more than 1,050 DCL league and cup runs, in addition to taking nearly 50 wickets, will be joined on the roster by New Zealander Lewis Jeffreys.
Jeffreys, who holds a UK passport, is a keeper-batter and the captain of Wellington under-19s.
“Lewis is having an exceptional season back home for Wellington Premier side Johnsonville CC,” said Burns. “He is an exciting top-order bat, and a handy glover man, that we’re super excited to welcome into the side.”
Burns expects to see more of former regulars Leon Horn, Billy Searle and Pat Ewen in 2026, which will add strength in depth to the squad. However, former skipper and opening bowler Dan Fogerty remains a remote figure.
“Dan may make a cameo appearance or two when he comes back for brother Tom's wedding in May, but he looks set for one more season of rugby in New Zealand,” said Burns.
More new faces could be on the way to Millaton, including one more with Premier cricket on his CV.
And with a third team running for the first time in the summer ahead, B&B hope to welcome more new faces at all levels.
Pictured is Bridestowe & Belstone CC 1st XI bowler Shaquan Glasgow spinning away last season.
