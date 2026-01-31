IN THE latest episode of the Jewson Western League podcast, listeners were treated to a rare behind-the-scenes look at the logistical challenge of officiating regional football.
Host Ian Nockolds sat down with Simon Long, a man who balances the high-octane environment of being a Premier League assistant referee with his role as the Match Official Appointments Officer for the Southwest Pool.
Taking up the mantle in August at the start of the current season, Long oversees a vast jurisdictional area, appointing referees for both divisions of the Jewson Western League and the South West Peninsula League.
Supported by a team of three, he is responsible for ensuring that 36 referees and 72 assistants are in place across the region.
While the pool technically contains around 90 referees, the reality of the role involves constant juggling.
Long explained that he must work around injuries, holidays, and the fact that the Football Association has "first refusal" on many of these officials to serve as assistants at Steps Three and Four. Despite a shortage in the Bristol area at the season's start, Long has worked closely with the FA to promote 12 new referees, who are set to join the pool in February to alleviate the pressure.
One of the most insightful parts of the interview was Long’s focus on referee development.
He was quick to dispel the myth that officials lack oversight; every referee must complete at least ten games a season and undergo a minimum of four independent observations by senior or former officials.
Furthermore, they are required to engage in continuous professional development, including online modules and mid-season face-to-face sessions.
Crucially, Long noted that the standard of officiating is on the rise. Both club marks and observer reports indicate a slight but measurable improvement in performance compared to previous seasons.
Long believes this is partly due to a philosophy that moves away from treating referees like "robots," instead encouraging them to use their personality, communication skills, and experience to manage games fairly.
For Long, this role is deeply personal. Having spent 19 years in the professional game, including 17 years as an assistant referee in the Premier League, he views the appointments role as a way to "pay back" the support he received during his own journey.
He originally caught the "refereeing bug" as a teenager in Essex when he stepped in to run the line at his brother’s youth game.
For those looking to follow in his footsteps, Long’s advice is clear: contact your County Football Association to take the basic referee’s course.
From there, a structured progression pathway exists that can lead dedicated officials from local grassroots pitches all the way to Step Five and Six football, and perhaps even higher.
