THE powers that be seem intent on disrupting the sporting calendar with some truly woeful weather, leaving many with empty weekends and sunshine envy.
Here’s to hoping that February will be the end of this pattern and if that is the case, here are some of the standout fixtures taking place near you, in the worlds of football and rugby.
FOOTBALL
Tavistock AFC are currently rock bottom of the Southern League South with games in hand on the majority of teams above them, making the next month or so crucial to their survival hopes.
They have six games scheduled for February (four weekends and two midweeks) with two of these at Langsford Park.
Melksham Town make the trip on Saturday 7 and then Shaftesbury are the visitors on the 21st.
Shaftesbury are their only opponents for the entire month in the top half of the table with Bashley, Bideford Town, Swindon Supermarine and Didcot Town as their four destinations for away games.
Four of this sextet will have varying relegation worries of their own and so it really is still all to play for, for the Lambs.
With just eight league fixtures remaining, Okehampton Argyle are set to have a few weekends off between now and the end of the season.
Their campaign concludes with a trio of games at Simmons Park whereas only one of their three February outings will take place in front of their own supporters. The clash in question sees them host Torrington AFC on Valentine’s Day.
Up and down the South Devon Football League, several cup draws have been made with ties to take place on either Feb 7 or 14, depending on pitch availability.
Bere Alston United 2nd XI may not be involved but they do have a Division Four league game to look forward to on the 7th, playing host to Paignton Villa 3rd XI.
For Bere Alston’s 1st XI, in the Devon Football League, they have a trio of league fixtures in February but all are away from as they look to extend the gap between themselves and the dreaded relegation zone.
RUGBY
In Counties Two Devon, Tavistock RFC have just two league games currently scheduled for the month with one at home and one away.
At Sandy Park, they will host Honiton on Saturday 14, a strong side who will still have ambitions of winning the division given just how tight it is at the summit. Tavistock meanwhile are 10th and need to remain ahead of Ivybridge IIs.
Okehampton RFC have a similar situation on their hands when it comes to fixtures, welcoming Crediton to the Showground on Valentine’s Day on Regional Two South West before heading to Penzance & Newlyn two weeks later.
The Okes are enjoying a solid season and would potentially be eyeing up a top-spot finish if it weren’t for the unbeaten and imperious Weston-super-Mare. Second is certainly a possibility although Tiverton have games in hand which could work in their favour.
After making the trip to face Newton Abbot 2nd XV on February 7, North Tawton RFC are also at home on a very busy Saturday 14. Exmouth IIs are their guests, another side still unbeaten and so that won’t be an easy outing by any stretch of the imagination.
