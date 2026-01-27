ALL fixtures in the South West Peninsula League were postponed on the weekend, in both the Premier East and Premier West divisions.
Okehampton Argyle had no game scheduled and will be hoping that the conditions somehow improve ahead of their home clash with Honiton Town on Saturday, January 31. Otherwise, it will be another Saturday without football for Richard Washburn’s side.
The games played column does favour Argyle in truth though- their total of 22 in the books is the joint highest alongside Middlezoy Rovers and Axminster Town.
Comparing that to Newton Abbot Spurs who are only halfway through their 30 fixtures and not to mention a few others have played just 16 to date, the conclusion to the campaign should be much smoother for Okehampton.
On the other hand, Tavistock AFC find themselves in a very different situation in the Southern Football League with several cancellations recently causing their matches to stack up.
The Lambs were set to welcome Mousehole AFC to Langsford Park but a waterlogged pitch put the final decision beyond any reasonable doubt.
There were a handful of grounds that did survive the deluge, including at Westbury United where fellows strugglers Bashley were defeated 2-1 by the mid-table side.
Elsewhere, Malvern Town beat Bishops Cleeve 3-1 in a battle of two teams in the playoff picture, leaders Frome Town won 3-2 at Bristol Manor Farm and Didcot Town secured an invaluable three points against Melksham Town.
Also, Hartpury put five past Larkhall Athletic, Sporting Club Inkberrow edged Portishead Town out by a single goal and the spoils were shared between Winchester City and Swindon Supermarine.
The weather could get worse before it gets better but if football does prevail then Stuart Henderson’s Tavistock will visit Exmouth Town on Saturday, January 31.
