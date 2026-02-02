THE Devon Hockey U14 Girls 11-a-side League was finely poised between Tavistock and Plymouth Lions as the competition entered the final round of fixtures.
These two went toe-to-toe in the title decider at Marjons and Tavistock quickly asserted themselves, playing confidently.
Centre forward Connie W, was a constant thorn in the side of the Lions, linking smartly with the midfield of Phoebe S, Dinks M and Lillia P.
Their dominance was soon rewarded with a goal scored by Ellie D, coming in from the left, who followed up with a second, soon afterwards.
Tavistock continued to threaten the opposition goal, whilst the backline of goalkeeper Ava M, Bethany M and Sophie M, marshalled by captain Mabel M, blunted every Lions’ attack, until the final action of the first half, when Lions pulled one back, bringing the score to 2-1.
The second half resumed with a tweaked Tavi formation and they continued to dominate, forward Macy G bagging Tavi’s 3rd goal ensuring they finished the tournament with a 100% record.
