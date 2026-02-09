OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnasts gave brilliant performances at the first South West regional trampoline and DMT qualifier of the 2026 season in Bath.
It was a first competition for many of the gymnasts. For trampolining, children perform two routines in front of a panel of judges and the routine scores are added together to form the final mark.
For double mini trampoline (DMT), children perform four ‘passes’ consisting of two skills on the DMT at club and regional level, and three passes at national level, with the marks of each pass added together to create the final score.
Children competing in more advanced grades need to complete advanced skills such as double somersaults.
The gymnasts competed against all clubs in the South West region, entering all of the available grades from club one to regional four, and stood out for their tidy routines and form.
Okehampton Flyers head coach, Vicki Pritchard, said, “We’re really proud of how hard all of the gymnasts worked towards the regional qualifier.
“Thank you very much to our club judges and marshalls and to our coaches for volunteering on the day so that the children could compete.”
It was a very rewarding experience for the children and they and many more gymnasts at the club are now working towards the next South West qualifier this month, as well as the national English series and FIG qualifier events which start in March and April.
Okehampton Flyers runs sessions in gymnastics, tumbling, trampolining and DMT for 3-year-olds and over and has places available. It's also running trials for its competitive squads. Contact [email protected] to find out more or book a place.
