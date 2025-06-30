TAVISTOCK AFC have announced that another important 1st XI duo are committed to the club for the 2025/26 campaign.
Fullback Iestyn Harris is the first of the two with the club writing on social media: “We are delighted to announce [that he] has committed to the Lambs for 25/26.
“Iestyn made 42 appearances last season for the Lambs getting two assists and impressing fans with his work rate and physicality. Glad to have you for 25/26 Iesty.”
Speaking to them, Harris commented, “Buzzing to be at the club for another season. Can’t wait to catch up with the lads and the fans after the few weeks break we’ve had.
“Last year was a rollercoaster but looking forward to getting this season underway and with the squad we’ve got and players brought in, I do believe we can really do well this year.”
Tyler Elliott is the second player to make a noteworthy return, the club writing, “Elliott returned to the Lambs in January, scoring an impressive seven goals and getting nine assists in only 15 games. Glad to have you with us for this season Ty.”
As alluded to there, the attacker was one of a few men to sign on midway through the season and make a relatively instant impact as Tavistock retained their Southern League status for another year.
Harris and Elliott join Ed Harrison, Jack Crago, Joel Jackson and Ethan Wright, all of whom will be donning the black and red for another year.
Meanwhile, midfield twosome Ben Fowles and Teigan Rosenquest have returned to Langsford Park having both played for Buckland Athletic in the Western League for 2024/25. The departures of Aaron Dearing and Liam Prynn, two instrumental figures at either ends of the pitch, are the setbacks dealt to Stuart Henderson to date.
