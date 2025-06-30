OKEHAMPTON Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club gymnasts have achieved 11 qualification places at the English Championships, a national final to be held at the Coventry Arena in July.
To qualify, the gymnasts had to compete at one of two qualifying competitions in Telford and Birmingham in April and June and achieve a top-16 place in double mini trampoline (DMT), or a top-24 place in trampoline out of all the competitors in their grades and age groups across the qualifying competitions. Many of their groups had over 50 gymnasts.
Adela Wrzecionko, Arran Stannard-Heap, Connie James, Evie Nicks, Kayla Prouse, Logan Neville and Mason Parker-Groves have all qualified for the silver English Championships in trampoline, and Amelie West, Connie James, Eliza Luke and Mason Parker-Groves have all qualified for DMT.
It is also a first season of national trampoline for Kayla and Evie, and a first season of national DMT for Eliza and Amelie.
Their coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: 'The gymnasts work really hard in their sessions and we're really proud of them all for their achievement. Thank you also to all of their parents for their commitment and support in taking them to training and competitions.'
Okehampton Flyers runs sessions seven days per week in gymnastics and tumbling, trampolining and double mini trampoline (DMT) in Okehampton and Holsworthy for children and young people from three to 21 years old.
The club has had previous successes at national English competitions, including English Championship golds from Georgia Parker in trampoline and Connie James in DMT, with an English qualifier gold and bronze in trampoline from Arran Stannard-Heap and Mason Parker-Groves, and an English qualifier gold for Mason Parker-Groves in DMT.
Club gymnasts have also achieved medals at national FIG events, a Fin Cup gold in Finland, places in British Championships finals, an England squad selection and two England Development squad selections.
