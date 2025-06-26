Veteran golfers from Okehampton and Tavistock Golf Clubs recently competed for the Two Rivers Shield.
This is an annual match play event contested on a home and away basis between two sides of 12, playing in pairs.
The April fixture resulted in a win for Okehampton by four matches to two. The return match was played at the Tavistock club on Wednesday, June 25 where honours were shared at three matches apiece.
This meant that over the two legs, Okehampton Seniors defeated Tavistock Veterans by an overall score of 7-5
There is a keen, but friendly, rivalry between these two Devon clubs. Veteran golfers are required to be more than 60 years old but some players of 80 and over played in these matches – testament to golf as a sport that can be enjoyed for life!
